Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who is under fire over a money scandal, in the near future, a senior Liberal Democratic Party official said Friday.
Kishida could fire Akiba as soon as early next week or replace him as part of a limited Cabinet reshuffle in early January, people familiar with the matter said.
“Akiba will likely be replaced,” a senior official at the Kishida administration said.
