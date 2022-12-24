Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who is under fire over a money scandal, in the near future, a senior Liberal Democratic Party official said Friday.

Kishida could fire Akiba as soon as early next week or replace him as part of a limited Cabinet reshuffle in early January, people familiar with the matter said.

“Akiba will likely be replaced,” a senior official at the Kishida administration said.