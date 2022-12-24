  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 16. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference in Tokyo on Dec. 16. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who is under fire over a money scandal, in the near future, a senior Liberal Democratic Party official said Friday.

Kishida could fire Akiba as soon as early next week or replace him as part of a limited Cabinet reshuffle in early January, people familiar with the matter said.

“Akiba will likely be replaced,” a senior official at the Kishida administration said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW