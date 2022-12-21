In a series of meetings in and around 1991 to prepare a joint statement by Japan and Russia, then-Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu repeatedly pressed then-Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev to agree on mentioning the 1956 joint declaration, which stipulated Moscow’s handover of two of the four disputed islands to Japan, diplomatic records declassified Wednesday reveal.

The documents, part of a total of 19 sets of diplomatic records of events from the period that were disclosed by the Foreign Ministry on the day, also showed that Gorbachev had rejected the Japanese request during the talks.

The 1956 declaration, signed by then-Prime Minister Ichiro Hatoyama and then-Soviet Prime Minister Nikolai Bulganin, stipulated that the Habomai group of islets and Shikotan, two of the four disputed northwestern Pacific islands, be transferred to Japan after Tokyo and Moscow conclude a peace treaty formally ending their World War II hostilities. The four islands were seized by the Soviet Union from Japan at the end of the war and have long been claimed by Japan. The territorial row has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding such a peace treaty.