    A screenshot of a video clip from the Metropolitan Police Department's YouTube channel

Two Tokyo police officers have launched a YouTube series in an effort to make the police appear more friendly in the eyes of citizens, making them the first police YouTubers in Japan.

The two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department’s public relations division have so far uploaded five clips in the “Metopoli” series on the MPD’s YouTube channel.

The move by the MPD came as a YouTube channel run by staff at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, “Buzz Maff,” has become popular, garnering about 166,000 subscribers so far.

