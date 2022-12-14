  • French President Emmanuel Macron (center) poses for a photo with Ukrainian and French ministers prior to the opening of the French-Ukrainian conference for resilience and reconstruction at the Ministry of Economy in Paris on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    French President Emmanuel Macron (center) poses for a photo with Ukrainian and French ministers prior to the opening of the French-Ukrainian conference for resilience and reconstruction at the Ministry of Economy in Paris on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Western allies pledged an additional €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid on Tuesday, responding to pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help the country withstand Russia’s onslaught against its energy grid.

Around 70 countries and international organizations gathered in Paris for a meeting aimed at enabling Ukrainians “to get through this winter,” said French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a video message, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed assistance worth around €800 million in the short term for its battered energy sector.

