The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it had demoted a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain to lieutenant commander as punishment for repeated power harassment.

The former captain received the second-most serious disciplinary action — only after dismissal — for actions such as verbally abusing subordinates. It is the first time that an SDF member has been demoted due to power harassment charges.

The ministry also demoted one of the captain’s superiors — a rear admiral — by one rank, citing an inadequate investigation into the charges.