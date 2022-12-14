  • The Defense Ministry has demoted a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain, the first time an SDF member has been demoted due to power harassment. | KYODO
    The Defense Ministry has demoted a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain, the first time an SDF member has been demoted due to power harassment. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it had demoted a Maritime Self-Defense Force captain to lieutenant commander as punishment for repeated power harassment.

The former captain received the second-most serious disciplinary action — only after dismissal — for actions such as verbally abusing subordinates. It is the first time that an SDF member has been demoted due to power harassment charges.

The ministry also demoted one of the captain’s superiors — a rear admiral — by one rank, citing an inadequate investigation into the charges.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW