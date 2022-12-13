Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday stood by her earlier criticism of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan to raise taxes to finance an increase in defense spending.

“I didn’t say anything wrong,” Takaichi said at a news conference. “The prime minister has the authority to appoint Cabinet ministers, so if I’m removed from office, that can’t be helped.”

Takaichi slammed the tax hike plan on Saturday, saying in a Twitter post that she “can’t understand the prime minister’s true intentions in making a statement that may chill mindsets over raising wages at this time.”