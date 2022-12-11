  • Tokyo's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases came to 12,888, compared to 11,742 a week earlier. | BLOOMBERG
Tokyo confirmed 12,163 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by about 1,700 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 12,888, compared to 11,742 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Saturday at 15, while 18 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Sunday.

