Gunning the engine of his aging skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk, 47, races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnieper River, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help — or to escape.

Russian troops retreated from the southern city of Kherson last month to the other side of the Dnieper, but their snipers and artillery are still trained along the broad river, rendering it a new front line.

Kovbasyuk’s concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between — a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.