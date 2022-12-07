The climate policies of most wealthy countries and many high-emitting emerging economies are in line with global heating far beyond the safer 1.5 degree Celsius limit reaffirmed at U.N. climate talks last month, a new analysis found Tuesday.

Even after countries raised their ambitions to cut emissions of greenhouse gases in the last 18 months, the Paris Equity Check assessment found that the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union are working off plans that could see warming between 2.1 C and 3.4 C.

The policies of emerging nations including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are even worse — implying catastrophic 5 C heating by the end of the century.