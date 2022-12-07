Osaka – Police have arrested the vice speaker of a town assembly in Tokushima Prefecture for allegedly leaking investigative information to a man believed to be the leader of a marijuana-trafficking group and receiving cash from him in return, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Kenji Hiraishi, the 45-year-old vice speaker of the Aizumi town assembly, was arrested on suspicions of aggravated bribe-taking and violation of confidentiality obligation under the Local Public Service Law, the sources said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.