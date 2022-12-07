  • Aizumi town hall in Aizumi, Tokushima Prefecture | ARAKKU / CC BY-SA 4.0
    Aizumi town hall in Aizumi, Tokushima Prefecture | ARAKKU / CC BY-SA 4.0

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Osaka – Police have arrested the vice speaker of a town assembly in Tokushima Prefecture for allegedly leaking investigative information to a man believed to be the leader of a marijuana-trafficking group and receiving cash from him in return, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Kenji Hiraishi, the 45-year-old vice speaker of the Aizumi town assembly, was arrested on suspicions of aggravated bribe-taking and violation of confidentiality obligation under the Local Public Service Law, the sources said.

Kenji Hiraishi, vice speaker of the Aizumi town assembly in Tokushima Prefecture | AIZUMI TOWN ASSEMBLY YOUTUBE / VIA KYODO
Kenji Hiraishi, vice speaker of the Aizumi town assembly in Tokushima Prefecture | AIZUMI TOWN ASSEMBLY YOUTUBE / VIA KYODO

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW