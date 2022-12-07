The government is set to raise its lump-sum childbirth and child care allowance to some ¥500,000 from April, informed sources said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the hike soon. He has pledged to increase the allowance, which stands at ¥420,000 per baby in principle, as part of the government’s measures to support families raising children.

The allowance, financed with public health insurance premiums collected by health insurance associations and others, is given to ease household economic burdens at the time of childbirth.