A more expensive Christmas cake is the latest inflationary hit to Japan’s festive season.
The average price of a holiday season cake has risen by around 5% since last year to ¥4,040 ($30), according to a Teikoku Databank report published Tuesday.
The costlier cakes are symbolic of this year’s inflationary trend, given their ingredients. Flour and milk for instance gained 52% and 11% respectively, the report said. Sugar also saw an 8% bump.
