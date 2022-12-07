  • Prices of Christmas cakes are rising this year, reflecting higher prices of ingredients such as flour and milk, as well as electricity and gas. | KYODO
    Prices of Christmas cakes are rising this year, reflecting higher prices of ingredients such as flour and milk, as well as electricity and gas. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A more expensive Christmas cake is the latest inflationary hit to Japan’s festive season.

The average price of a holiday season cake has risen by around 5% since last year to ¥4,040 ($30), according to a Teikoku Databank report published Tuesday.

The costlier cakes are symbolic of this year’s inflationary trend, given their ingredients. Flour and milk for instance gained 52% and 11% respectively, the report said. Sugar also saw an 8% bump.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED