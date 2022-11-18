  • Japan's consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 3.6% in October from a year ago, marking the fastest price growth since 1982. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s inflation hit its fastest clip in 40 years in October, an outcome that puts the central bank in an even more awkward position as it tries to explain the need to stick with monetary stimulus to pursue stable price growth.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 3.6% in October from a year ago, with the acceleration driven by processed food and the fading impact of mobile phone fee cuts, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday.

