The Fair Trade Commission told three major domestic power utilities Thursday that it plans to impose a record antitrust fine of about ¥100 billion on them for forming a price cartel, sources familiar with the matter said.

The figure dwarfs current record fine of ¥39.9 billion handed to eight major Japanese road-paving companies in 2019 for fixing asphalt mixture prices.

Chugoku Electric Power is expected to be slapped with a fine of some ¥70 billion, the sources said. Chubu Electric Power and a subsidiary will likely be fined a total of around ¥27.5 billion, while Kyushu Electric Power is expected to be ordered to pay around ¥2.7 billion, the sources said.