  • Russian Tu-95 bombers were among the aircraft to have entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Seoul – South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without notice.

Japan’s military also said it had scrambled jets in response to flights over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, by Russian and Chinese aircraft.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and exited the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) near South Korea’s southern and northeastern coasts early Wednesday.

