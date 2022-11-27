Lockdowns and other restrictions to contain COVID-19 outbreaks implemented in many parts of China are affecting Japanese manufacturers operating in the country.

In the inland city of Chongqing, where an effective lockdown began in the city center Nov. 11, some Japanese companies are having workers sleep in their factories to continue production, according to a Japan External Trade Organization office in Chengdu, also an inland city.

Others have been forced to halt manufacturing operations in Chongqing. Honda plans to suspend its production until Friday, while Yamaha stopped its plant operations for more than a week in mid-November.