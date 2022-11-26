A Liberal Democratic Party branch led by embattled reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba has been found to have paid ¥24,000 to a group linked to the religious organization known as the Unification Church.

A Miyagi prefectural branch of the ruling LDP led by Akiba paid the money as membership fees in July last year to the prefectural chapter of a group related to the controversial organization, according to a political funds report released by the prefecture’s election board.

When taking office as reconstruction minister in August, Akiba flatly denied that he had made any payments to or received support for election campaigning from organizations related to the Unification Church, which is formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.