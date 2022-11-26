  • Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba (left) addresses the Lower House Budget Committee on Friday. | KYODO
    Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba (left) addresses the Lower House Budget Committee on Friday. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

A Liberal Democratic Party branch led by embattled reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba has been found to have paid ¥24,000 to a group linked to the religious organization known as the Unification Church.

A Miyagi prefectural branch of the ruling LDP led by Akiba paid the money as membership fees in July last year to the prefectural chapter of a group related to the controversial organization, according to a political funds report released by the prefecture’s election board.

When taking office as reconstruction minister in August, Akiba flatly denied that he had made any payments to or received support for election campaigning from organizations related to the Unification Church, which is formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED