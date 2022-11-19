  • A woman holds up a placard at an informal session of the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday. | REUTERS
Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt – Climate negotiators were locked in efforts to break the deadlock at U.N. COP27 talks Friday as nations tussle over funding for developing countries battered by weather disasters and ambition on curbing global warming.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action on climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of weather extremes.

