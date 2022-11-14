Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt – A program to give speedy financial support to communities battered by climate disasters was launched Monday by a group of rich and developing nations at the U.N. COP27 summit in Egypt.
The “Global Shield against Climate Risks” comes as many of the most vulnerable nations are also demanding wider compensation for the “loss and damage” they have already suffered from a heating planet.
