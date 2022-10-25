  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea had completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test as speculation grows that it may conduct its first atomic blast since 2017.

Yoon made the remarks during a National Assembly speech — boycotted by the opposition for the first time ever — outlining his administration’s inaugural budget proposal. In his speech, he also slammed the North for a recent flurry of missile tests, which leader Kim Jong Un said were practice for pre-emptive nuclear strikes on the South in the event of an impending attack.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED