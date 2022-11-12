  • Fumio Kishida | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Japan and China are working to arrange talks between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leader Xi Jinping, with Thailand envisioned for their venue but Indonesia remaining a possibility, according to sources familiar with the move.

Kishida told reporters early Saturday that Japan is making arrangements with China and South Korea with a view to his holding summit meetings with their respective leaders on the fringes of international gatherings in the days ahead.

