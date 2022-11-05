  • Officials take part in a nuclear disaster drill on Friday under the premise of a serious accident at the Mihama power station in Fukui Prefecture. | KYODO
Mihama, Fukui Pref. – The central government held a comprehensive nuclear disaster drill on Saturday under the premise of a serious accident at the Mihama power station in Fukui Prefecture.

The two-day drill, which kicked off Friday, saw a total of about 4,180 people take part, including officials from the Cabinet Office, the Nuclear Regulation Authority and local governments.

