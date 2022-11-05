Mihama, Fukui Pref. – The central government held a comprehensive nuclear disaster drill on Saturday under the premise of a serious accident at the Mihama power station in Fukui Prefecture.
The two-day drill, which kicked off Friday, saw a total of about 4,180 people take part, including officials from the Cabinet Office, the Nuclear Regulation Authority and local governments.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.