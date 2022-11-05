  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces a new ¥39 trillion economic package to combat price rises during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo on Oct. 28. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces a new ¥39 trillion economic package to combat price rises during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo on Oct. 28. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Japan appears to be facing an extended period of low growth and a weak yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues its aggressive monetary tightening amid soaring inflation.

The government hopes a massive economic stimulus package with total fiscal spending worth ¥39 trillion ($264 billion) unveiled last month will underpin the economy at a time when higher energy, raw material and food prices are threatening to derail a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many economists, however, are skeptical that the package will boost the world’s third-largest economy.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW