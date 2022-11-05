Japan appears to be facing an extended period of low growth and a weak yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues its aggressive monetary tightening amid soaring inflation.
The government hopes a massive economic stimulus package with total fiscal spending worth ¥39 trillion ($264 billion) unveiled last month will underpin the economy at a time when higher energy, raw material and food prices are threatening to derail a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many economists, however, are skeptical that the package will boost the world’s third-largest economy.
