The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday approved an economic stimulus package worth about ¥39 trillion ($264 billion) in an effort to assuage the impact of rising prices driven by the plunging yen and high commodity prices.
One of the primary measures to tackle inflation is the curtailing of utility bills for households. Backed by ¥6 trillion in spending, the government aims to reduce monthly electricity, gas and gasoline costs for the average household by ¥5,000 between January and September next year.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.