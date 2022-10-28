  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces a new economic package to combat price rises during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces a new economic package to combat price rises during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday approved an economic stimulus package worth about ¥39 trillion ($264 billion) in an effort to assuage the impact of rising prices driven by the plunging yen and high commodity prices.

One of the primary measures to tackle inflation is the curtailing of utility bills for households. Backed by ¥6 trillion in spending, the government aims to reduce monthly electricity, gas and gasoline costs for the average household by ¥5,000 between January and September next year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW