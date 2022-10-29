  • It took a convoy of police cars around 11 hours to transport Yukio Tanaka (center) to Kyoto from a Fukuoka Prefecture prison, where he was serving time for an assault in 2018. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo

KYOTO – A mobster arrested for allegedly murdering a prominent fast-food businessman in 2013 was driven around 500 kilometers overnight on Friday from a Fukuoka Prefecture prison to a Kyoto police station for questioning, with police apparently avoiding public transport to protect him from any attack.

It took a convoy of police cars around 11 hours to transport Yukio Tanaka, 56, to Kyoto from the prison, where he was serving time for an assault in 2018.

