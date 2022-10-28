Kyoto – A senior member of one of Japan's major crime syndicates is set to be arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting and killing the president of major fast food chain Gyoza no Ohsho in Kyoto in 2013, investigative sources said.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Yukio Tanaka, a 56-year-old member of crime syndicate Kudo-kai, in relation to a case in which Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of Ohsho Food Service, was shot dead in a parking lot in front of the company's head office in the city.
