Beijing – The abrupt exit of former Chinese leader Hu Jintao from a key political meeting grabbed global headlines, providing a rare moment of drama at the meticulously choreographed event intended to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in power.

And while Beijing’s state media later said Hu was escorted out by security due to ill health, the 79-year-old appeared reluctant to leave his seat next to Xi — leading to speculation his departure was a political power play.

