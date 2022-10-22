The arrested former president of major ad agency ADK Holdings has denied the allegation that he bribed an ex-Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee executive at the heart of a growing scandal, informed sources said Friday.
The former ADK chief, Shinichi Ueno, 68, who was arrested this week, has told the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office that the money paid to the former organizing committee executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, was legitimate consultation fees, according to the sources.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.