  • Giant Olympic rings are removed from the waterfront area of Tokyo on Aug. 11, 2021. | REUTERS
    Giant Olympic rings are removed from the waterfront area of Tokyo on Aug. 11, 2021. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The arrested former president of major ad agency ADK Holdings has denied the allegation that he bribed an ex-Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee executive at the heart of a growing scandal, informed sources said Friday.

The former ADK chief, Shinichi Ueno, 68, who was arrested this week, has told the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office that the money paid to the former organizing committee executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, was legitimate consultation fees, according to the sources.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED