The president of ADK Holdings, Japan’s third-largest ad agency, has resigned, the company said Thursday, a day after he was arrested by prosecutors for allegedly bribing a former Tokyo Olympic executive.
Tokyo prosecutors arrested Shinichi Ueno, 68, and two others for allegedly bribing the executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, who has been at the center of a widening corruption scandal over the selection of sponsors for last year’s Summer Games.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.