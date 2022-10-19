Tokyo prosecutors arrested Shinichi Ueno, 68, president of Japanese advertising firm ADK Holdings, and two other people Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected bribery related to the Tokyo Olympics.
Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former member of the Olympics board who has been at the center of a growing corruption scandal over the selection of Summer Games sponsors, was rearrested Wednesday on suspicion of receiving bribes totaling some ¥54 million from ADK and stuffed toy-maker Sun Arrow that sold officially licensed stuffed toys of the games’ mascots. It is the fourth time Takahashi was arrested in relation to the bribery scandal.
