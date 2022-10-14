  • If all goes to plan, Chinese President Xi Jinping will cement his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. | REUTERS
Beijing – China’s 20th Communist Party Congress, which begins on Sunday, is expected to deliver Chinese President Xi Jinping a historic third term in control of a country his “COVID zero” policy has closed off from much of the rest of the world.

Should everything go to plan, by the end of the twice-in-a-decade meeting, the 69-year-old will be reconfirmed as the party’s general secretary, cementing his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

