  A woman lays flowers near the site where the body of a girl was found in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.
  • Kyodo

Chiba – A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.

The body was identified using DNA analysis as that of Saya Minami, a first-grader from the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture.

