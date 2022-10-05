  • A screen in Oma, Aomori Prefecture, on Tuesday shows the J-Alert system warning residents of a missile launch by North Korea. | KYODO
Malfunctions in Japan's J-Alert early warning system occurred in six municipalities on Tuesday, causing failures to warn residents properly about a North Korean ballistic missile, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

"We will work to determine the cause and prevent recurrence of any similar incidents," internal affairs minister Minoru Terada told reporters the same day.

