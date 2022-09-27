  • Mourners pay their respects at an altar at a park near the Nippon Budokan, which hosted a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO　
Tokyo/Sapporo – Roads were blocked and expressways temporarily closed while helicopters dotted central Tokyo’s azure skyline Tuesday as huge throngs gathered around the Nippon Budokan arena for what may be remembered as one of the biggest, and perhaps most controversial, ceremonial events in Japan in recent years: The state funeral of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Up to 20,000 police officers were deployed to ramp up security for the ceremony taking place at the Budokan — a storied venue that has hosted Olympic competitions and legendary musical acts including The Beatles. Around 4,300 people attended the event, 700 of them being foreign dignitaries and officials.

