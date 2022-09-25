Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral Tuesday will be the first event requiring a large-scale police and security presence since the fatal shooting of Abe in July, which highlighted flaws in VIP protection.
Vowing to take all possible security measures, a senior official at Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department said that the funeral at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo “will be the first step toward restoring trust” in police authorities.
