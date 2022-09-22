  • The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its ultralow rate policy as it remains a global outlier. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its ultralow rate policy in a widely expected decision that contrasts sharply with the rest of the world’s central banks, who are scrambling to tighten policy to curb inflation.

At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% while continuing to guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields around 0% to support the economy.

