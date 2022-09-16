Japan’s increasingly incongruous policy stance aimed at securing both stable growth and inflation is adding to the likelihood of further yen losses, even as officials warn of possible intervention.
Just this week, as Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki was warning he would step into markets to shore up the currency if needed, the Bank of Japan was boosting bond purchases to keep yields low — a move that widens the policy differentials with the rest of world and weakens the yen.
