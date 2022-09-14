  • A monitor in Tokyo shows the yen dropping close to ¥145 to the dollar Wednesday morning. | KYODO
The yen fluctuated near the closely-watched ¥145 per dollar level Wednesday after an overnight slide on increased bets of Federal Reserve rate hikes sparked further verbal intervention from Japan.

Japan’s currency weakened almost 0.3% to ¥144.96 against the dollar early in the Asian session before erasing losses to trade little changed around ¥144.70. The move followed a renewed hint by the country’s top chief currency official that direct intervention was a possible response to foreign-exchange weakness.

