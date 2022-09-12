  • A Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile on a front line in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region on Aug. 11. | REUTERS
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine’s 6-month-old battle against Russia’s invasion.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced this week a meeting of senior national armaments directors from allied countries to make long-term plans for supplying Ukraine and rebuilding their own arms reserves.

