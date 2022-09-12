  • A Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen train nicknamed Kamome is shown to media on Saturday at Takeo-Onsen Station in Takeo, Saga Prefecture. Local communities expect the launch of the new shinkansen line will lead to an increase in tourists. | KYODO
    A Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen train nicknamed Kamome is shown to media on Saturday at Takeo-Onsen Station in Takeo, Saga Prefecture. Local communities expect the launch of the new shinkansen line will lead to an increase in tourists. | KYODO

  • Jiji

A new shinkansen line linking the prefectures of Saga and Nagasaki in the Kyushu region is set to open on Sept. 23.

The 66-kilometer Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen line, part of the west Kyushu route of the Kyushu Shinkansen line, is the shortest of all shinkansen lines in the nation.

