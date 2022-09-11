  • Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar, Ukraine, earlier this month. | IAEA VIA REUTERS
    Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar, Ukraine, earlier this month. | IAEA VIA REUTERS

Kyiv – Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity.

“Today, Sept. 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the power grid. Preparations are under way for its cooling and transfer to a cold state,” state nuclear agency Energoatom said in statement.

