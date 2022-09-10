London – King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday at a ceremony in St. James’s Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted “God Save The King.”
The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in motion long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.
