  • Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room inside St. James's Palace in London on Saturday to proclaim him as the new king. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room inside St. James's Palace in London on Saturday to proclaim him as the new king. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

London – King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday at a ceremony in St. James’s Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted “God Save The King.”

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in motion long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,