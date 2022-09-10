  • Queen Elizabeth II, Crown Prince Naruhito (now emperor) and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in 2001 | KYODO
Emperor Naruhito is planning to attend the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in his first overseas trip since his reign began, Japanese media reported.

Empress Masako has also expressed a wish to attend the funeral and the central government is arranging their trip, NTV, TBS and other media said, citing government sources.

