  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Osaka – Over ¥1 million yen (has been donated to the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sources familiar with the situation have said.

Experts warn that such assistance could help justify the incident.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,