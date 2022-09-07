  • Jiji

Nippon Paper Crecia has filed a lawsuit against Daio Paper for an alleged infringement of its patents for toilet paper with rolls three times as long as conventional products.

In the suit, filed with Tokyo District Court, Nippon Paper Crecia demands that Daio stop making and selling similar products and pay ¥33 million in damages, the subsidiary of Nippon Paper Industries said Tuesday.

