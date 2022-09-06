  • Men who were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul are treated inside a hospital in the city on Monday. | REUTERS
Kabul – The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday that killed two staff from the diplomatic mission and four others.

In the first attack targeting a foreign mission since the Taliban seized power in August last year, the bomber struck near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section.

