Kabul – The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday that killed two staff from the diplomatic mission and four others.
In the first attack targeting a foreign mission since the Taliban seized power in August last year, the bomber struck near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section.
