  • A believer carries a portrait of Unification Church founder Sun Myung-moon toward an altar during a memorial Mass at the church's Japan headquarters in Tokyo on Sept. 3, 2012. | REUTERS
The Unification Church acts “clearly against public morality” as it has imposed an unreasonable quota for donations on its churches across Japan, causing many followers to go bankrupt, a former senior official of the religious group has said.

In a rare interview given by a former executive of the group under his real name, Masaue Sakurai, former deputy director of the group’s family education department, said the Unification Church was supposed to promote world peace, but began to emphasize organizational expansion around the 1980s, and its requests for donations grew stronger.

