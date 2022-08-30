Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency held the first meeting Monday of a panel on malicious sales practices, such as “spiritual sales” used by the religious group known as the Unification Church.
“I’m eager to see a thorough review of the agency’s responses and active discussions on how to prevent damage,” consumer affairs minister Taro Kono, who ordered the creation of the panel, said at the start of the online meeting.
