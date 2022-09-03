The Russian military has conducted drills on two of the four northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan as part of its Vostok 2022 large-scale exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
The drills on the islands known as Etorofu and Kunashiri in Japan come in defiance of a warning from Tokyo that the actions are incompatible with its position and totally unacceptable. Saturday is the day that Russia celebrates the former Soviet Union’s victory over Japan in World War II.
