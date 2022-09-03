  • A seagull flies above the waters of the Pacific Ocean near the island known as Kunashiri in Japan, one of four islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. | REUTERS
    A seagull flies above the waters of the Pacific Ocean near the island known as Kunashiri in Japan, one of four islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. | REUTERS

  • jiji

  • SHARE

The Russian military has conducted drills on two of the four northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan as part of its Vostok 2022 large-scale exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The drills on the islands known as Etorofu and Kunashiri in Japan come in defiance of a warning from Tokyo that the actions are incompatible with its position and totally unacceptable. Saturday is the day that Russia celebrates the former Soviet Union’s victory over Japan in World War II.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,