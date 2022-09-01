  • Taiwan's Kinmen islands | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Taiwan's Kinmen islands | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Taiwan downed a civilian drone after weeks of complaints about incursions by unmanned aerial vehicles from China, a sign Taipei is pushing back against Beijing’s efforts to encroach on its territory.

Taiwanese troops shot the drone down near Kinmen Island around noon Thursday after attempts to repel it failed, according to a statement from the garrison on the Taipei-held outpost just off China.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,